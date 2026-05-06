Stephen King Has High Praise For This Harrowing 4-Episode Netflix Series

Ah, to be Stephen King. Having long since established himself as one of the great authors of his era, the man seemingly now spends his days watching movies and TV shows before delivering his opinions via social media. In 2026 King has already confirmed that he's obsessed with Hulu sci-fi series "Paradise," and reminded us all to revisit Netflix's "Bird Box" following a less than stellar critical response. Now, he's imbibed the entirety of the streamer's new "Lord of the Flies" adaptation and judging by his latest social media update he absolutely loved it.

The four-episode miniseries actually debuted on the BBC back in February 2026 and is the first TV show adaptation of William Golding's 1954 novel. Yes, despite three "Lord of the Flies" films, Golding's haunting examination of atavistic impulses running rampant among a group of pre-teens was yet to make it to the small screen. The BBC series didn't stray too far from the original narrative, but put a new spin on things by focusing on one of the four main characters with each installment. Now, the show has made its way to Netflix in the United States, where King was apparently eagerly waiting.

Was there ever any doubt that the writer would enjoy an adaptation of a tale about fragile order degenerating into absolute chaos and misery? Of course not. The master of horror couldn't get enough. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), King wrote of the miniseries, "I had my doubts, but it's remarkable. Captures all the horror and mystery of lost children descending into ... well, you decide."