Draco Malfoy From HBO's Harry Potter Is The Star Of Another Major YA Novel Adaptation

IP continues to reign supreme and that means we'll soon be getting a "Harry Potter" TV series. It's sure to be met with both excitement and a collective sigh from those sick of the nostalgia-mad monoculture that produced a "Harry Potter" reboot show in the first place. The latter contingent might at least be interested to know that one of the actors in this latest Hollywood regurgitation is actually in a much more interesting project that, sadly, isn't available in the United States yet. Lox Pratt, who's set to play Draco Malfoy in the reboot, is currently starring as Jack in the BBC's new "Lord of the Flies" adaptation.

Back in June 2025, HBO confirmed the casting of several new key characters in the "Harry Potter" series, including the Malfoys. Among them was Pratt, who takes on the role previously played by Tom Felton in the movies. Interestingly enough, Draco Malfoy is really only Pratt's second major role. The 14-year-old has only appeared in one other production, that being the 2026 BBC series "Lord of the Flies."

Believe it or not, the show is the first TV series based on William Golding's 1954 novel, which is sort of amazing given the industry's penchant for adapting anything with a modicum of popularity. Based on the people involved and the series' reception thus far, however, it's a solid adaptation that was worth the wait. The four-episode show is directed by Marc Munden and written by Jack Thorne, who not only wrote the 2016 stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" but co-created the chilling limited series "Adolescence," which is easily one of the best Netflix Originals ever. Even without Pratt, then, "Lord of the Flies" is worth checking out.