Stephen King Is Obsessed With This Hulu Sci-Fi Series That Just Keeps Getting Better

Stephen King, who knows a thing or two about great storytelling, often turns to social media to share his opinions about art. For example, King thinks that Netflix's "Dark" is a terrific mind-bending sci-fi show, and he is absolutely correct. On the other end of the spectrum, King is pretty straightforward about disliking certain titles, such as when he didn't mince words about Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill," which he thinks is "full of itself." That said, King recently shared a glowing endorsement for Hulu's "Paradise" on Threads, where he praised the post-apocalyptic thriller for being consistently compelling:

"'Paradise' (Hulu): First season is good, second season is even better. How rare is that? The acting is good, the story actually hangs together, and the dialogue is the best part. Sharp. Few cliches. Highest praise: Elmore Leonard would watch this."

The last part of King's reaction references novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, whose short story "Three-Ten to Yuma" was adapted into the Glenn Ford-starring "3:10 to Yuma" and its 2007 remake. Leonard has written acclaimed crime thrillers like "City Primeval" and "Hombre," while he also has a book named "Mr. Paradise." This is the highest praise indeed, as Hulu's "Paradise" kicked off as an underrated survival saga that takes place after the end of the world, and its ongoing second season is aiming for grander stakes.

Series creator Dan Fogelman ("Pitch," "This is Us") has created a fascinating world filled with conspiracy and intrigue, whose grounded origins seem to be hiding fantastical concepts like serendipity or time travel. What begins as a thrilling mystery surrounding the murder of Cal Bradford (James Marsden) — the former president of the United States — devolves into a full-blown epic that uses a copious amount of flashbacks to tell an immersive story.