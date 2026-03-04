Stephen King Thought This Trippy, Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Show On Netflix Was Terrific

Stephen King has written many, many, many books and is one of the most celebrated and prolific authors alive. His work has not only inspired countless other authors but plenty of adaptations and homages, too.

Somehow, in between writing numerous works of fiction, King also finds time to enjoy the work of others. An ardent fan of movies and TV in general, the author often shares his recommendations on social media, whether that means praising horror films like Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone" or calling attention to big action movies, blockbusters, and even indie flicks or international projects.

Among the titles King has shouted out is "Dark," a mind-bending sci-fi show on Netflix that can be more than a little difficult to understand. As the author wrote on Twitter/X, "'DARK' (Netflix) is dark and complex ... and ... well ... very German. Terrific show. If you get confused, go to MetaWitches and check out Metacrone's recaps. Detailed and helpful."

"Dark" is indeed a "very German" streaming series. Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the show follows four families in the fictional town of Winden, Germany, as they unravel a time travel conspiracy spanning generations after a local child mysteriously disappears.

At least, that's how it begins. "Dark" starts out like the German version of "Stranger Things," but it's really a show that's all about examining the existential meaning of time and its effect on people, even as its story deals with paradoxes and parallel worlds. It's a breathtaking, time-hopping spectacle.