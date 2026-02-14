Stephen King Loved This Ethan Hawke Horror Movie Streaming On Netflix

Stephen King's many, many books often deal with horrific concepts and themes, which is why he is widely regarded as one of the best horror authors of all time. The man isn't afraid to tackle some provocative subject matter, and his characters are never off limits to the terror that ensues. His novel "IT" is particularly notable for inflicting unspeakable terror on children without holding back, and its story goes to some pretty dark places. As such, it makes sense that he would appreciate director Scott Derrickson's acclaimed adaptation of "The Black Phone," a horror film that stars Ethan Hawke as a child-abducting, scary mask-wearing creep known as The Grabber. Not only that, King also feels it's comparable to a movie adapted from one of his non-horror works.

"The Black Phone," of course, is based on the short story of the same name by King's son, Joe Hill. Derrickson's movie, however, reminded the author specifically of "Stand by Me," a film based on King's novella "The Body" and generally regarded as one of the all-time best Stephen King movies. That film similarly deals with children being forced to confront death, and while it isn't as gruesome as "IT," it's still a powerful coming-of-age tale in its own right. As Derrickson once told /Film:

"I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad. And Stephen King's comment [...] He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand by Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."

Getting King's seal of approval is a badge of honor for any project and all the more reason to stream "The Black Phone," which is currently on Netflix. What's more, the author's description of the movie actually makes a lot of sense when you think about it.