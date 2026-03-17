Stephen King Didn't Mince Words About Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill

Although filmmakers continued to make action movies after the release of Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" in 2003, they really didn't need to. With both parts edited together, "Kill Bill" ran an overwhelming 253 minutes, packing in every action scene, action character, and action movie plot trope in one gigantic remixed orgy of 1970s movie references. Tarantino is notoriously fond of martial arts cinema, violence, and revenge stories, and "Kill Bill" attempted to synthesize all his favorite movies into one. The stylish results were exhilarating, and "Kill Bill" became a giant hit. The first part, released in October of 2003, made over $180 million. The second part, released the following April, made over $153 million. The first part likely did better at the box office because it had more action scenes, including a prolonged sword fight wherein the Bride (Uma Thurman) murders dozens of people.

The film was so successful that Tarantino has, perhaps oddly, largely stayed within the realm of revenge ever since. The director started to use movie violence as a means to obtain a kind of vicarious revenge against real-life crimes. His 2007 film "Death Proof" (released as half of the two-for-one movie "Grindhouse") was about women getting revenge on a male serial killer. "Inglourious Basterds" depicted Jewish characters murdering Adolf Hitler and other powerful Nazis during World War II. "Django Unchained," of course, was about a Black gunslinger taking revenge on white slave owners in 1860s America.

Not everyone was impressed with "Kill Bill," however. Indeed, Stephen King, authoring a guest column for EW in 2007, actively disliked "Kill Bill," feeling that the film was "full of itself." King had no patience for Tarantino's in-jokes, inspirations, and movie references. At the end of the day, for King, it was just dull.