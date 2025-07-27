Clint Eastwood Only Had One Note For Kevin Bacon In Mystic River

To quote Roger Ebert, even if Clint Eastwood had never acted a day in his life, he'd still be a Hollywood legend. As a director, Eastwood is one of the industry's more prolific, having made 40 feature films since his debut, "Play Misty for Me" in 1971. His most recent film, "Juror #2," was released in 2024, meaning he was 93 when he completed work on it.

On screen, Eastwood's films tend to be mellow and slow-moving. He prefers a naturalistic aesthetic, paired with cloudy, ethereal photography. He works in all genres, from cop dramas to Westerns to romances to musicals (although few enjoyed his film adaptation of "Jersey Boys"). As an actor, Eastwood is best known for playing gun-toting badasses like The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. As a director, his films tend to be mellower and more sensitive. In many cases, his films don't so much climax as gently crest. He also wears his politics on his sleeve, often repping a "good old days" style of Conservatism. That said, many of his films are progressive in their messaging.

Five of his movies — "Unforgiven," "Mystic River," "Million Dollar Baby," "Letters from Iwo Jima," and "American Sniper" — have been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with "Unforgiven" and "Baby" winning. He also won Best Director for both of those movies.

As a director, by all accounts, Eastwood is very swift and hands-off. He wants to put the camera down, get the shot, and move on. He's not one to take control of a production and micromanage. Indeed, according to "Mystic River" star Kevin Bacon, he barely gives any direction to his actors at all. Back in 2003, Bacon spoke with IGN about "Mystic River" and realized that Eastwood only ever gave him one piece of direction throughout the entire filming process. That direction? Speak more quickly.