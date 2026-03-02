Stephen King Thought Critics Weren't Kind Enough To This Netflix Sci-Fi Horror Movie

When someone who knows their horror stories as well as Stephen King recommends something spooky, we listen. And what's the best-selling author championing today? Why, none other than the Netflix sci-fi horror flick "Bird Box." In the movie, a mother (Sandra Bullock) and her kids attempt to navigate a post-apocalyptic world while blindfolded, lest they gaze upon the mysterious creatures that caused the downfall of human society in the first place. These entities, you see, cause anyone who sees them to kill themselves, so the only way to survive in their presence is to never, ever look at them directly.

So, what did King think of the Susanne Bier-directed 2018 chiller? Here's what he wrote about the film on X (formerly known as Twitter) back when it first came out:

"I was absolutely riveted by 'BIRD BOX' (Netflix). Don't believe the lukewarm reviews, which may in part have been caused by reviewers' ambivalence to the streaming platform, as opposed to theatrical releases."

As you can see, King felt the middling response to "Bird Box" may've partly stemmed from people's unfavorable views of Netflix's exclusives at the time. That said, the film wasn't exactly panned by critics. As of this writing, "Bird Box" has a perfectly decent 64% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers being particularly kind toward its mood and performances. Reviewing the movie for /Film upon its release, Chris Evangelista was similarly mixed to positive on "Bird Box," describing it as "frequently terrifying, but frustratingly derivative."

What's more, "Bird Box" was a massive success for Netflix in terms of its initial viewership, suggesting that there are millions of folks out there who've never harbored any ill will toward Netflix releases. In fact, "Bird Box" kinda took the world by storm in its day.