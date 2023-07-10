Bird Box Barcelona Review: Netflix's Bird-Brained Franchise Extension Falls Flat

Like so many would-be "topical" movies that so much as touch the horror genre, "Bird Box Barcelona" would have you know that it's actually about grief. But its exploration of that emotion is limp and surface-level as it tracks the ragtag group that assembles to traverse treacherous Spanish terrain so a young German girl can rejoin her mother. It's as if the journey is one to prove they can outhustle the apocalypse.

All the while, they try to make some sense of the evolving threat terrain. The closest they get comes from physicist Octavia ("Babylon" breakout Diego Calva) speculating the creatures are quantum beings that feed off people's memories to make their menace seem uniquely personal. So, a boggart from "Harry Potter," in other words.

Perhaps the biggest difference in the five years that have passed since the previous series entry is that the world has undergone its own collective trauma through a pandemic. Not unlike the lagging enthusiasm for 2021's "A Quiet Place Part II," even a vividly realized cinematic fantasy cannot compare with the lived nightmare of COVID-19. The novelty is gone.

Like many of Netflix's recent releases, the worst sin of "Bird Box Barcelona" isn't that it's bad. It's that it's boring. Attempts to pile on appeals to various markets or satisfy core constituencies clutter a film that has its fair share of decent moments, such as a high-octane escape sequence set on a bus. Writer/directors Álex and David Pastor bring some ideas on how to enrich the mythology of the world, yet their corporate overlords never give those elements the space to succeed.

Cinema has always been as much commerce as content, but these transparent ploys for sequelization and world-building scan as transparent for even a casual viewer. Nothing takes flight here. "Bird Box Barcelona" might be the first of its kind, but it certainly will not be the last Netflix sequel or spinoff whose primary audience is a boardroom rather than a living room.

/Film rating: 4 out of 10