Obsession And Sinners Have One Impressive Thing In Common At The Box Office

"Obsession" has been tearing it up at the box office ever since it hit theaters in May. But director Curry Barker's low-budget horror sensation has entered another tier of rare territory with its most recent milestone, joining Ryan Coogler's box office behemoth "Sinners" in an elite category. It's good company for any movie to be in, but for a first-time feature director? It's as good as it gets.

Over the weekend, "Obsession" added another $13.3 million domestically, dropping just 30% in its sixth frame. With that, the movie's running total in North America has climbed to $215 million. Globally, the Focus Feature released has amassed $332.4 million, with a whole lot of gas left in the tank. With that, it joins "Sinners" as the only original Hollywood movies since 2020 to make at least $200 million at the domestic box office.

Coogler's acclaimed vampire flick made $370.2 million worldwide, with $279.9 million of that money coming from North America. At the time when it hit that milestone, "Sinners" became the first original movie since "Coco" in 2017 to make at least $200 million domestically. This just goes to show how truly rare a sizable, original breakout hit is in Hollywood these days, even before the pandemic upended the industry. The fact that original horror movies have hit that mark in back-to-back years further demonstrates the strength of the genre right now.

In "Obsession," a young man breaks a mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart and soon finds himself getting exactly what he asked for. However, he quickly discovers that his wish comes with a sinister price that must be paid. Michael Johnson and Inde Navarrette lead the cast.