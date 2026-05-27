Obsession's Wacky Horror Plot Was Inspired By A Classic Simpsons Episode

This article contains spoilers for "Obsession."

Curry Barker's "Obsession" is a classic "be careful what you wish for" horror tale. Shy guy Bear (Michael Johnston) uses a "One Wish Willow" novelty gift to wish for his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to love him "more than anyone else in the world." Soon, Nikki has become lethally obsessed with Bear, with no way to undo his selfish wish unless one of them dies.

/Film has described "Obsession" as like an R-rated "Goosebumps" book, but another undeniable comparison is W.W. Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw," about an enchanted monkey's paw that grants wishes but with terrible consequences. Indeed, "The Monkey's Paw" was one of Barker's influences when making "Obsession"... or rather, another story itself inspired by "The Monkey's Paw" was. Speaking to Variety, Barker recalled an episode of "The Simpsons" that helped inspire "Obsession."

"Bart gets a monkey paw and causes a bunch of chaos. [...] We've seen 'Be careful what you wish for' tons of times. But we've never seen my version of it. I instantly started thinking about what I could do with that."

Well, now the world has gotten Barker's version, and unlike a monkey's paw or One Wish Willow, there's been no drawbacks to "Obsession."

The "The Simpsons" episode Barker refers to is "Treehouse of Horror II," specifically the first segment. Lisa has a nightmare about the family visiting Morocco and acquiring a monkey's paw. The family gets four wishes, one per person (minus Marge), but each comes with dire consequences. There are dozens upon dozens of "Treehouse of Horror" segments, but "The Simpsons" take on "The Monkey's Paw" still ranks as one of the best over 30 years later.