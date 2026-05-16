Obsession Feels Like The Grown-Up Version Of A Beloved Horror Franchise

Warning: This story contains major spoilers for "Obsession," so proceed with caution.

If you're a child of the 1990s, there's a good chance that your gateway into horror storytelling came from R.L. Stine's beloved "Goosebumps" book series. A staple of book fairs and Scholastic order forms, each story in the 62-book series (which also yielded some scary "Goosebumps" TV episodes) found kids encountering all things supernatural, paranormal, and occult. Whether it was a riff on "The Blob" in the form of "Monster Blood," vengeance gone wrong in "The Haunted Mask," or a familiar redux of W. W. Jacobs famous short story "The Monkey's Paw" in the form of "Be Careful What You Wish For..."

It's that last book that feels particularly relevant with the release of Curry Barker's new horror movie "Obsession." There's something about Barker's approach, both in its execution and the ending, that makes "Obsession" feel like a gnarly twist on a "Goosebumps" book that will bring those familiar feelings of fear back for '90s kids who are now adults.

Like several "Goosebumps" books, "Obsession" finds our main character, pathetic sad boy Bear (Michael Johnston), stumbling upon a peculiar item. While searching a small shop for a crystal to gift to his co-worker crush Nikki (Inde Navarette in a killer lead performance), he discovers a vintage novelty item called a "One Wish Willow," a small piece of wood that claims to grant one wish per person when broken. Bear originally intends to give this to Nikki. But instead, after failing to work up the nerve to tell Nikki how he truly feels about her, he hastily wishes that Nikki will love him more than anyone else in the world.

Needles to say, his wish is granted, but it's far from a dream come true.