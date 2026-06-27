Blake Crouch's Most Underrated Adaptation Is A TV Series That Was Canceled Too Soon

With "Project Hail Mary" dominating the box office, Andy Weir has become Hollywood's go-to sci-fi wordsmith. But Blake Crouch surely isn't too far behind. For one thing, Weir can't stop recommending the man's sci-fi books to fans of his own work, and Crouch has already delivered the best sci-fi series in years via his mind-bending multiverse drama "Dark Matter." The latter was based on his 2016 science fiction thriller novel, but what many fans of both the book and its Apple TV adaptation might not realize is that Crouch's oeuvre isn't confined to sci-fi. In fact, his thriller work "Good Behavior" — also released in 2016 — was turned into a TV series that ran for two seasons and earned solid reviews before it was pulled off the air.

"Good Behavior" was actually a series of three novellas that formed an overall narrative. The resulting story is a thriller with no sci-fi elements, which brings it in line with many of Crouch's earlier novels, such as the Andrew Z. Thomas/Luther Kite series of four mystery thriller books that represent his first published work. Crouch began using sci-fi elements in his "Wayward Pines" trilogy, which was adapted into a Fox TV series produced by M. Night Shyamalan. "Good Behavior," however, saw Crouch return to the standard thriller, which evidently caught the attention of TNT.

The network picked up "Good Behavior" back in 2015 with "Wayward Pines" showrunner Chad Hodge once again on show running duties. Crouch later took a more pro-active role in adapting his novels when he served as the writer and showrunner for "Dark Matter." "Good Behavior" was firmly in Hodge's hands, though. Like "Wayward Pines," it earned positive reviews, yet it, too, only lasted a couple of seasons before TNT pulled the plug. Both shows deserved more.