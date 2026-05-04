Andy Weir Can't Stop Recommending This Sci-Fi Book To Project Hail Mary Fans

Apart from being a box office smash hit, "Project Hail Mary" represents the kind of optimistic science fiction storytelling we need at the moment. The Ryan Gosling vehicle does justice to Andy Weir's brilliant source novel, to the point that Weir thinks that it actually improves upon his book in some respects.

Speaking of Weir: The author might be best known for his work being adapted into blockbuster films (Ridley Scott's "The Martian" being another example), but he has also penned profound short stories, one of which received an underrated adaptation in the form of "The Egg." Hence, as someone who's dabbled in different kinds of writing, anything Weir recommends should be taken into consideration. And there's one sci-fi book that he can't stop bringing up.

When interviewed by the New York Times, Weir was told that one of his fans (Tabitha from Utah) was reading "Project Hail Mary" for the 54th (!) time. This is when he recommended Blake Crouch's "Recursion":

"I think if you're at number 54, that's probably plenty. Maybe move on to another book. How about some Blake Crouch? That's what I always recommend when people ask me for recommendations [...] 'Recursion' is my personal favorite of his."

This wasn't the only time. Weir mentioned "Recursion" again while speaking to SheReads Magazine, making it a point to emphasize that "anything by Crouch is good." He similarly name-dropped it when interviewed by AARP, mentioning Crouch alongside sci-fi genre heavy hitters like Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke.

Now, Crouch's most popular book is "Dark Matter," which Apple TV adapted into easily one of the best sci-fi series in recent years. You might've even heard about Crouch bestsellers like "Upgrade" and the "Wayward Pines Trilogy." That said, is the hype surrounding "Recursion" warranted?