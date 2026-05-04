Andy Weir Can't Stop Recommending This Sci-Fi Book To Project Hail Mary Fans
Apart from being a box office smash hit, "Project Hail Mary" represents the kind of optimistic science fiction storytelling we need at the moment. The Ryan Gosling vehicle does justice to Andy Weir's brilliant source novel, to the point that Weir thinks that it actually improves upon his book in some respects.
Speaking of Weir: The author might be best known for his work being adapted into blockbuster films (Ridley Scott's "The Martian" being another example), but he has also penned profound short stories, one of which received an underrated adaptation in the form of "The Egg." Hence, as someone who's dabbled in different kinds of writing, anything Weir recommends should be taken into consideration. And there's one sci-fi book that he can't stop bringing up.
When interviewed by the New York Times, Weir was told that one of his fans (Tabitha from Utah) was reading "Project Hail Mary" for the 54th (!) time. This is when he recommended Blake Crouch's "Recursion":
"I think if you're at number 54, that's probably plenty. Maybe move on to another book. How about some Blake Crouch? That's what I always recommend when people ask me for recommendations [...] 'Recursion' is my personal favorite of his."
This wasn't the only time. Weir mentioned "Recursion" again while speaking to SheReads Magazine, making it a point to emphasize that "anything by Crouch is good." He similarly name-dropped it when interviewed by AARP, mentioning Crouch alongside sci-fi genre heavy hitters like Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke.
Now, Crouch's most popular book is "Dark Matter," which Apple TV adapted into easily one of the best sci-fi series in recent years. You might've even heard about Crouch bestsellers like "Upgrade" and the "Wayward Pines Trilogy." That said, is the hype surrounding "Recursion" warranted?
Recursion is a sci-fi epic that is ripe for a compelling adaptation
"Recursion" flits between two characters: NYPD detective Barry Sutton and neuroscientist Helena Smith. The book opens with Barry trying to save a woman with False Memory Syndrome, which causes people to have memories that they've never lived through. The stress of not being able to reconcile true memories with false ones is driving them to the brink of sanity. Although this case initially appears to be psychological in nature, Barry wonders whether there's more to it. Could this be an instance of time travel? Meanwhile, Helena, who specializes in memories, is working on an impossible invention that can help those with severe memory loss.
How do these threads connect in "Recursion?" Blake Crouch weaves an astounding tale that mixes sci-fi thriller elements with the most tense aspects of a police procedural. It's an engrossing page-turner that delves into convoluted concepts that will fascinate everyone, even those who struggle to grasp the scientific nitty-gritty of it all. In other words, Andy Weir's enthusiastic recommendation makes complete sense, as "Recursion" explores memory and grief in ways that feel urgent and topical.
In 2018, it was revealed that Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves were adapting "Recursion" into a movie and TV universe via their respective Shondaland and 6th & Idaho production companies. Intriguingly, this was announced well before Crouch's novel was published in June 2019. It's been quite a while since we've had an update, though, so it's possible the project has been waylaid. Be that as it may, it seems like only a matter of time before someone adapts Crouch's acclaimed book for the screen.
Until then, you should grab a copy of "Recursion" (or listen to the audiobook) if you enjoy mind-bending sci-fi thrillers that challenge expectations.