Andy Weir's Most Underrated Adaptation Is Streaming For Free On YouTube

In 2009, sci-fi author Andy Weir — better known as the author of "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" — penned a short story called "The Egg," which is so profound, it might actually alter the way you behave. The story followed a nondescript 48-year-old man after he died in a car accident. The story is addressed in the second person and narrated by "the being," who speaks in the first person. The being, who is God or some other supreme spiritual presence, explains that transmigration is real and that you will soon be reincarnated into a new body. Specifically, you will become a girl in China in the year AD 540.

The being explains that you are actually the only soul in the entire universe, and that, over a very, very long timeline, you are slowly being reincarnated as every being who has ever existed on planet Earth. You are Jesus, you are Abraham Lincoln, you are every single Holocaust victim. Every person you harmed is you. Every person you loved was also you. Every human being is the same person. Once every life has been experienced, you will be reincarnated as a god. The universe is a god egg, and all of human history is a mere gestational period.

In an interview with Grimdark Magazine, Weir noted that "The Egg" was something that he just banged it out in about 40 minutes. Perhaps he had just been musing on various theological whatsits.

In 2019, a German animation studio called Kurzgesagt released an eight-minute short film adaptation of "The Egg." The film was made with Weir's blessing and is currently available on YouTube. You can watch it today, but be sure to save some time for all the weeping you'll do afterward.