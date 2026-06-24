Hollywood Needs To Get Its Act Together And Adapt This Mind-Melting Blake Crouch Book

Author Blake Crouch has already provided audiences with some top-notch small screen entertainment. His "Wayward Pines" trilogy became an M. Night Shyamalan-produced series for Fox, and his novel "Good Behavior" was adapted for a TNT series. More recently, in 2024, Apple's mind-bending multiverse drama "Dark Matter," based on Crouch's novel, became the best sci-fi series in years. Then, the author's 2019 sci-fi story "Recursion" was turned into a movie and TV universe by Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves — at least, it was in another timeline. In this timeline, a "Recursion" TV series or movie is yet to materialize.

In 2018 — before "Recursion" even hit shelves — it was announced that Rhimes, of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy" fame, had teamed up with "The Batman" director to bring Crouch's novel to life via TV and movie adaptations. At the time, the writer described Netflix as the "pitch-perfect home for people who want to adapt film and TV in the most innovative way possible." It all sounded very exciting. Yet, here we are almost a decade later without any "Recursion" adaptation to speak of. That's a shame because now is the perfect time for Hollywood to turn Crouch's novel into the latest hit series and/or movie.

Like "Dark Matter," "Recursion" tells a truly mind-bending and spectacular story involving time travel and false memories that seems particularly suited to the big screen. With "Project Hail Mary" being the massive hit it was in 2026 and "Dark Matter" proving popular on Apple TV, now is the time to finally bring a "Recursion" adaptation to fruition.