Her Private Hell Review: Nicolas Winding Refn's Return Is A Confounding, Gorgeous Fairy Tale

Who is Nicolas Winding Refn? It feels like we should have an answer by now, 11 films and 2 streaming series into his career. Yet so much discussion and criticism surrounding the Danish filmmaker concerns what he isn't, or rather what he refuses to be. Despite the success of 2011's pulp masterpiece "Drive," he's not entirely a pop-culture-soaked geek guru a la Quentin Tarantino, even though he'll happily wax rhapsodic about genre films of yesteryear that he adores in a similar manner. Despite the edginess of his work, from the "Pusher" trilogy to "Only God Forgives," he's not exactly a provocateur, certainly not when compared to fellow Dane, Lars Von Trier. And despite his wry social commentary, seen particularly in 2016's "The Neon Demon," he's not really a satirist, either. His public persona doesn't help answer the question, either, as he claims his own films are masterpieces with a straight face one moment, then says he's in communication with extraterrestrials the next. In short: is he serious, or is it all a put-on?

"Her Private Hell," the first theatrical feature Refn has made since "The Neon Demon," doesn't provide a definitive answer to the filmmaker's identity, yet it feels like a significant clue nonetheless. It's the most obtuse film of Refn's since 2003's "Fear X," which is saying a lot for a man who holds surrealists like Alejandro Jodorowsky in high regard. Yet despite copious amounts of ambiguity, cryptic dialogue, and elliptical storytelling, "Her Private Hell" is surprisingly straightforward thematically. Refn combines vintage giallo with modern melodrama and creates a glossy, gorgeous, and yes, confounding fairy tale. It can be alienating, but for those drawn in by the film's beautiful cast and lush imagery, "Her Private Hell" feels like a fantastic dream to get lost in.