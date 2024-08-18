The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1968's Barbarella

Roger Vadim's 1968 sci-fi freak-out "Barbarella" is one of the zestiest, sexist, strangest, and most amusing pictures the genre has to offer. Set in the 41st century, "Barbarella" follows the merry caprices of the title heroine (Jane Fonda), a freelance adventurer of the cosmos. Barbarella, frequently undressed, is assigned by the President of Earth (Claude Dauphin) to track down a mysterious, missing scientist named Durand-Durand (Milo O'Shea) who has invented an all-powerful weapon called the positronic ray.

During her quest, Barbarella is attacked by killer dolls, befriends a blind angel (John Philip Law), is forced into a deadly orgasm machine (although she can outlast its mechanical manipulations), and faces off against the Black Queen, the tyrant ruler of Sogo (Anita Pallenberg, voiced by Joan Greenwood).

The film was based on the erotic comics by Jean-Claude Forest, and possesses all the same sexual energy as the aggressively naughty original, even if it's not quite as sexually explicit. "Barbarella" may be smutty in its tone, but it was presented as a tale of sexual liberation, featuring a central female character with her own erotic agency. Also, Fonda has a few nude scenes, but her body is always tactfully covered. Most amusingly, the film's animated opening credits wrap around her body as she writhes in zero gravity. Because the film was made in 1968, decades prior to the inception of the PG-13 rating, "Barbarella" is technically only rated PG.

Seeing as the film is 56 years old, most of the cast has passed away. Below is a list of the "Barbarella" stars who are still with us.