Sydney Sweeney's Barbarella Remake Recruits One Of The Best Directors Alive

A fun game those of legal drinking age can play while watching Roger Vadim's surreal/sexy 1968 Eurotrash space romp "Barbarella": take a drink every time Barbarella (Jane Fonda) changes costumes. One will be blindingly intoxicated by the 20-minute mark. "Barbarella" takes place in the distant future wherein the President of Earth (Claude Dauphin) has tasked the title heroine, a freelance space captain, to locate and retrieve Durand-Durand (Milo O'Shea) a scientist who has invented the positronic ray, a weapon of massive destructive power. Barbarella must trek through a picaresque adventure, stopping to be savaged by killer dolls, locked into an orgasm machine (!), and to befriend a friendly angel (John Philip Law). The film was based on the bawdy 1966 French comic by Jean-Claude Forest.

Yes, the band Duran Duran got their name from "Barbarella."

Back in October 2022, it was announced that Sony was developing a remake of "Barbarella," and that Sydney Sweeney would play the titular character. According to a new report from Deadline, however, some additional information on the project is now available. Edgar Wright is "in talks" to direct (he hasn't signed on yet), while writers Jane Goldman and Honey Ross have been approached to pen the script.

Wright is deeply beloved for his Cornetto Trilogy of films: "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End." He also caused major stirs with his films "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," adapted from a comic by Bryan Lee O'Malley, and his documentary "The Sparks Brothers," which aided in the revival of the 1980s New Wave band Sparks. His two most recent films were the music-based car chase movie "Baby Driver" and the '60s scare film "Last Night in Soho."

Given his verve and Raimiesque energy, Wright is a good choice for "Barbarella."