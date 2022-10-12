Sydney Sweeney Is The New Barbarella In Feature Film Remake For Sony
Because we, as the human race, will never be done with remakes, here's a little remake news that might be more exciting to you than the rest: "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a new "Barbarella" film for Sony Pictures.
According to Deadline, "Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce," as well as star as the titular character.
The new film will be based on the 1968 original starring Jane Fonda that was adapted from Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series. In 2020, the author's estate — he passed away in December 1998 — announced plans for a new take on "Barbarella," and almost three years later, we are getting some headway on the project.
The plot of the new movie has not been disclosed, but the Roger Vadim-directed cult classic follows "an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy," according to Deadline.
Sydney Sweeney's influence
Since "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" became breakout hits for HBO, Sweeney has been a sought-after commodity in the industry. She has a lot going for her right now — including two Emmy nominations for both shows this year — so it makes sense to see her take the helm on a project with major shoes to fill. After all, it seems that's one of the best ways for the industry to test whether a performer has that major staying power, the whole "A-list" thing going for them. Something tells me Sweeney might actually make the cut, unlike some other actors in the past.
Plus, Sony kind of totally loves Sweeney at the moment. She is currently shooting the upcoming Marvel movie "Madame Web" for the studio opposite Dakota Johnson, and the company even more recently picked up a new film called "The Registration" with Sweeney set to produce and star.
Outside of Sony, she just wrapped on "National Anthem," which she stars in alongside singer Halsey and "Red Rocket" star Simon Rex, as well as a film called "Reality." Through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, which she started in 2020, she partnered with Endeavor Content to develop and produce a TV adaptation of the Jessica Goodman novel "The Players Table," which she is also set to star in alongside Halsey for HBO.