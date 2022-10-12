Sydney Sweeney Is The New Barbarella In Feature Film Remake For Sony

Because we, as the human race, will never be done with remakes, here's a little remake news that might be more exciting to you than the rest: "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a new "Barbarella" film for Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, "Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce," as well as star as the titular character.

The new film will be based on the 1968 original starring Jane Fonda that was adapted from Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series. In 2020, the author's estate — he passed away in December 1998 — announced plans for a new take on "Barbarella," and almost three years later, we are getting some headway on the project.

The plot of the new movie has not been disclosed, but the Roger Vadim-directed cult classic follows "an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy," according to Deadline.