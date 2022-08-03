The White Lotus Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More
If you listen closely enough, you can hear the wealthy and dissatisfied complaining about every tiny detail of their ridiculously expensive resort vacation. And if you listen even closer, you can hear millions of viewers snickering at their expense while rewatching Mike White's satirical drama "The White Lotus." It only premiered about a year ago, so surely you remember this show about very dramatic and wildly improbable things happening during an exclusive resort vacation? No, not that one. Or that one. Here, lemme jog your memory: the first season of "The White Lotus" took viewers to an inclusive Hawaiian resort where wealthy hotel guests hoped to relax and rejuvenate in paradise. The problem? Their week of relaxation was destined to end in death for one unlucky character.
The show's first episode featured a body loaded onto a plane and with each passing minute, the series made murder feel like a very likely scenario. It turns out that every single guest is utterly unbearable in their own special way. Oblivious to their privilege, they trampled the resort employees with their awful personalities and even managed to clash with one another too. But since truly reprehensible people have a tendency to entertain, "The White Lotus" quickly became the subject of critical acclaim and lots of online chatter.
Which brings us to now: it's almost time to head back to a White Lotus resort for even more chaos than before.
When and where can you watch The White Lotus Season 2
A recent Variety report revealed that the much-anticipated second season of "The White Lotus" will be premiering in October 2022. If the second season follows the same release schedule as the first, then expect new episodes to air weekly on HBO. Assuming this summer doesn't end with HBO lighting its streaming service servers on fire, then the series will also be available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max.
During its first outing, "The White Lotus" was an instant sensation, culminating in a season finale that pulled in 1.9 million viewers. Between exciting casting announcements, the impending second season and the recent Emmy nominations, the hype for this series has only ramped up since. The first season earned a whopping 20 nominations for the '22 Emmys, including outstanding limited series, and writing and directing nods for series creator Mike White. If it picks up a fraction of those awards during the September 12 ceremony, then the season 2 October premiere is well-placed to capitalize on the excitement.
What will The White Lotus Season 2 be about?
Originally intended as a six-part limited series, the wildfire success of "The White Lotus" led to its series renewal. But since the character arcs from the first season already came to a close (or at the very least, reached the ending that White originally envisioned), the series was dubbed an anthology. Instead of heading back to Hawaii, the second series will take viewers to Sicily, where a new group of vacationers are looking to relax at a White Lotus resort. Their rejuvenation attempts will undoubtedly fail in the most dramatic way possible and instead, we'll get another six episodes of sharp satire as these rich people are forced to confront their various dysfunctions. Ultimately, this series boils down to a very simple premise, pulling a bunch of random strangers together and forcing them to interact. But with talented performers and clever writing to back it, the show's plot is dramatic perfection.
The White Lotus Season 2 cast and crew
First and foremost is the news that "The White Lotus" will be bringing back one series regular from Hawaii: Jennifer Coolidge as the unhinged entrepreneur Tanya McQuoid. If this emotionally distraught socialite wasn't around to stir up trouble and drive her wealthy contemporaries insane, what would even be the point? Luckily, Mike White was determined to bring the fan-favorite character back for more. As for the possibility of any other returning faces, don't rule them out entirely. While it might not be plausible for the same group of people to end up together at another White Lotus resort, White is leaving the door open for them to find their way into future seasons.
For now, we'll have to settle for an entirely new cast — but given its star-studded status, who could complain? The upcoming season of "The White Lotus" features Aubrey Plaza ("Parks and Recreation," "Black Bear") playing Harper, a woman traveling with her husband and his friends. Will Sharpe ("Defending the Guilty") plays her husband Ethan, whose friends include married couple Cameron and Daphne, played by Theo James ("Golden Boy," "Sanditon") and Meghann Fahy ("The Bold Type").
The season also stars "The Sopranos" alum Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his recently graduated son and elderly father. F. Murray Abraham plays his father Bert Di Grasso and Adam DiMarco his son, Albie Di Grasso. Also included in the mix is Tom Hollander as an English expat Quentin, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, a young woman working for Tanya, and Leo Woodall ("Cherry") as a character named Jack, who's described as "a magnetic guest." Mike White is set to return as both writer and director for the season.