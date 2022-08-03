The White Lotus Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More

If you listen closely enough, you can hear the wealthy and dissatisfied complaining about every tiny detail of their ridiculously expensive resort vacation. And if you listen even closer, you can hear millions of viewers snickering at their expense while rewatching Mike White's satirical drama "The White Lotus." It only premiered about a year ago, so surely you remember this show about very dramatic and wildly improbable things happening during an exclusive resort vacation? No, not that one. Or that one. Here, lemme jog your memory: the first season of "The White Lotus" took viewers to an inclusive Hawaiian resort where wealthy hotel guests hoped to relax and rejuvenate in paradise. The problem? Their week of relaxation was destined to end in death for one unlucky character.

The show's first episode featured a body loaded onto a plane and with each passing minute, the series made murder feel like a very likely scenario. It turns out that every single guest is utterly unbearable in their own special way. Oblivious to their privilege, they trampled the resort employees with their awful personalities and even managed to clash with one another too. But since truly reprehensible people have a tendency to entertain, "The White Lotus" quickly became the subject of critical acclaim and lots of online chatter.

Which brings us to now: it's almost time to head back to a White Lotus resort for even more chaos than before.