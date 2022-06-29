The Resort Trailer: Crime Drama Series Uncovers 15-Year-Old Mystery

Today Peacock has released a new trailer for their upcoming crime series "The Resort." This isn't any old crime drama though. This is a 15-year-old mystery and we're seeing it from both time periods. In the series, Cristin Milioti ("Palm Springs") and William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") are a couple on vacation to celebrate their 10th anniversary in the Mayan Riviera. After an accident, Milioti's character finds an old cell phone, which opens up the mystery of a disappearance from 15 years earlier. She and Jackson Harper's character try to figure out what's going on, why the missing person disappeared, and what they can do about it, all while trying to save their marriage.

"The Resort" comes to us from "Palm Springs" writer Andy Siara. Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot," "Metropolis") is set to executive produce. Also starring are Skyler Gisondo ("Licorice Pizza") as a kid on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in the earlier timeline, Ben Sinclair ("Dave") as the resort owner, and Parvesh Cheena ("Mythic Quest"), who plays a man named Ted, vacationing with his husband who is also named Ted. Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "Pam & Tommy") will also star as Murray Thompson, the father of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden).