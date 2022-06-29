The Resort Trailer: Crime Drama Series Uncovers 15-Year-Old Mystery
Today Peacock has released a new trailer for their upcoming crime series "The Resort." This isn't any old crime drama though. This is a 15-year-old mystery and we're seeing it from both time periods. In the series, Cristin Milioti ("Palm Springs") and William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") are a couple on vacation to celebrate their 10th anniversary in the Mayan Riviera. After an accident, Milioti's character finds an old cell phone, which opens up the mystery of a disappearance from 15 years earlier. She and Jackson Harper's character try to figure out what's going on, why the missing person disappeared, and what they can do about it, all while trying to save their marriage.
"The Resort" comes to us from "Palm Springs" writer Andy Siara. Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot," "Metropolis") is set to executive produce. Also starring are Skyler Gisondo ("Licorice Pizza") as a kid on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in the earlier timeline, Ben Sinclair ("Dave") as the resort owner, and Parvesh Cheena ("Mythic Quest"), who plays a man named Ted, vacationing with his husband who is also named Ted. Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "Pam & Tommy") will also star as Murray Thompson, the father of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden).
The disappointment of time
Not only is the trailer intriguing, but the synopsis is one of the best things I've read:
A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.
"The disappointment of time" is a really powerful thing to write, though I'm not sure if that's about the troubled marriage that sent our hero couple to the resort in the first place, or if it's about the mystery, but I'm dying to find out. What I think grabs me even more is the fact that the trailer's intro and outro music sounds very much like this is going to be a resort comedy in the vein of "Vacation Friends." Then the entire middle is full of ominous notes. It's a lot to shove into a trailer, but it works, despite that.
"The Resort" is produced by UPS, a division of Universal Studio Group. Ben Sinclair will direct and executive produce episodes 1-4. "The Resort" will begin streaming on Peacock on July 28, 2022.