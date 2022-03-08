Peacock's Comedy-Thriller Series The Resort Has Good Taste, Adds Nick Offerman

Peacock has a new and very strange show coming out called "The Resort," and the casting people are clearly brilliant. Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "Pam & Tommy") is set to join the slew of previously announced cast members. I'm sure you already love him, but I'd like to remind you that his cameo as a woodworker in "The Good Place" made an already wonderful series finale just that much better.

Offerman will join William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") and Cristin Milioti ("Palm Springs") as well as Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol in lead roles. Recurring guest stars include Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker.

The series is explained as, "a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries," and it's currently filming in Puerto Rico.

That's not all. Keep reading and help me figure this all out, because it's a lot.