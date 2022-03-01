Peacock's The Resort Will Star William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, And Skyler Gisondo

A cast this strong is already a good reason to keep an eye out for "The Resort." Harper was a highlight of "The Good Place," harnessing chaotic energy and redirecting it in hilarious ways at the worst possible moments. After all, who could forget the chaotic brilliance of the Peeps chili scene? As for Milioti, she already proved her comedic genius in "Palm Springs," where she kept the insanity of the film's high concept grounded in a rather emotional and touching story. Given she is reuniting with "Palm Springs" writer for "The Resort," let's hope the show plays even more to Milioti's strengths as an actor.

"The Resort" is the latest in a new wave of TV shows that take a comedic approach to the murder mystery, whether it's whodunnits like "The Afterparty" or "Only Murders in the Building," or broader mysteries like "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window," "The Flight Attendant," or the recent "Murderville." Why are we seeing a rise in comedy murder mysteries is a mystery unto itself, but a likely suspect is the huge wave of true-crime shows of a few years back. Remember when "Making a Murderer" became everyone's obsession and suddenly Netflix was greenlighting dozens of other true-crime documentaries? Like many other genres that quickly rise in popularity only to fade away with time, it's likely we're just seeing a wave of writers taking a satirical look at a genre that was the biggest thing not that long ago.

Will "The Resort" give us another winner like "Only Murders in the Building"? Or will it fail to check-in? Time will tell. The eight-episode series doesn't have a release date just yet, but it is set to premiere on Peacock.