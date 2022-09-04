Copenhagen Cowboy Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Brings Neon And Noir To Netflix

Nicolas Winding Refn has brought his neon-soaked, egotistical self back to his native Denmark for the first time in over a decade. The man behind "Drive" has not directed a project there since 2009's "Valhalla Rising," and it has been even longer since he made something in Danish. Now, we have "Copenhagen Cowboy," his latest venture into the world of episodic television after his Miles Teller starring Prime Video miniseries "Too Old to Die Young."

Refn cooked up "Copenhagen Cowboy" with his wife Liv Corfixen while his family were trapped at home during lockdown. This is a family affair, also starring their daughters Lola and Lizzielou Corfixen, and Refn could not be more pleased about that, telling Variety:

"It became a wonderful creative process where I was no longer living in two separate worlds as a creator by day and a family man by night. It's a new chapter in my way of working but also in our lives."

"Copenhagen Cowboy," which is set to premiere on September 9, 2022 at the Venice Film Festival, has just dropped its first synth-filled sneak peek for us to bask in the Refniness of it all.