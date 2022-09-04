Copenhagen Cowboy Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Brings Neon And Noir To Netflix
Nicolas Winding Refn has brought his neon-soaked, egotistical self back to his native Denmark for the first time in over a decade. The man behind "Drive" has not directed a project there since 2009's "Valhalla Rising," and it has been even longer since he made something in Danish. Now, we have "Copenhagen Cowboy," his latest venture into the world of episodic television after his Miles Teller starring Prime Video miniseries "Too Old to Die Young."
Refn cooked up "Copenhagen Cowboy" with his wife Liv Corfixen while his family were trapped at home during lockdown. This is a family affair, also starring their daughters Lola and Lizzielou Corfixen, and Refn could not be more pleased about that, telling Variety:
"It became a wonderful creative process where I was no longer living in two separate worlds as a creator by day and a family man by night. It's a new chapter in my way of working but also in our lives."
"Copenhagen Cowboy," which is set to premiere on September 9, 2022 at the Venice Film Festival, has just dropped its first synth-filled sneak peek for us to bask in the Refniness of it all.
Copenhagen Cowboy teaser trailer
As the first teaser trailer shows, "Copenhagen Cowboy" looks to have all the hallmarks of a typical Nicolas Winding Refn project: a criminal underworld, bloody action scenes, and an abundance of bisexual lighting. The show follows protagonist Miu (Angela Bundalovic) as she traverses that criminal underworld. There's also a tinge of fantasy elements thrown in for good measure, which Refn describes as "along the lines of what Hans Christian Andersen would do, a fairy tale that reflects everything around."
If you are someone on board with what Nicolas Winding Refn does, this trailer promises an abundance of what you love about his work, as Netflix was enthused by his pitch and gave him the latitude to make what he wanted. I imagine if you are not already on the level with Refn that this probably won't do much to dissuade you from that viewpoint, though perhaps seeing him back in his homeland will make all the elements gel a little better for some.
"Copenhagen Cowboy" doesn't yet have a release date from Netflix aside from "later this year," but the show will premiere at Venice Film Festival on September 9. Here's the official synopsis:
Copenhagen Cowboy is a thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series set across six episodes which follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen's criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.