Drive Director Nicolas Winding Refn Making Danish Netflix Series Copenhagen Cowboy

Per Netflix's announcement, "Copenhagen Cowboy" was filmed on-location in Denmark and wrapped production earlier this year. Additional cast members include Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, and Li Ii Zhang, as well as Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, and Mads Brügger.

With shows such as "Squid Game" and "Dark" to its name, it's little wonder Netflix is branching out with even more international series like "Copenhagen Cowboy" in the hopes of finding yet another global hit to add to its collection. The company could use one, too. While it managed to beat projections when it came to its performance from April to July 2022, the service still lost about one million subscribers on the heels of its stocks plummeting earlier this year. Meanwhile, other streamers are quickly gaining ground at a time when Netflix's potential for growth is becoming increasingly limited (to mention nothing of looming lawsuits and its various internal problems).

While "Copenhagen Cowboy" will probably be as esoteric as everything else Nicolas Winging Refn has ever made, the fact that he already has a U.S. fan base should help the series to find an audience beyond its native country. We'll see what he's been cooking up soon enough when the show premieres globally later in 2022.