George R. R. Martin Once Shared Frank Herbert's Frustrations With Dune Fans

When "Game of Thrones" came out in 2011 (a whole 15 years after George R. R. Martin's book was published), it became an instant phenomenon that changed television forever. Another 15 years later, the franchise has only gotten more expansive. Early 2026 ushered in the third spin-off in the franchise, with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" bringing delightful fun and hopeful optimism to Westeros. Meanwhile, "House of the Dragon" is still going strong in its third season, and Warner Bros. is even threatening to unleash a movie trilogy about Aegon the Conqueror — the most boring idea for a film.

But what about Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series? You know, the incomplete book series that got butchered by an adaptation that quickly went off track? Well, we might just have a clue ... in another book series.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive interview with Martin. In it, he recalled a meeting he once had with Frank Herbert, the author of "Dune," at a book convention in 1975. According to Martin, Herbert was getting tired of being asked for more "Dune" by both fans and publishers despite him having other ideas he wanted to pursue.

"He didn't like 'Dune' anymore, and he didn't want to write any more 'Dune' books," Martin said. "But he felt locked in by the success of 'Dune,' so he kept writing them." When the reporter asked if Martin could relate to Herbert, he answered: "I'm not necessarily tired of the world [of Ice and Fire]," he said. "I love the world and the world-building. But, yes, I do."