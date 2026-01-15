George R.R. Martin Might Kill Two Beloved Game Of Thrones Characters Who Survived The Show

This piece contains spoilers for "Game of Thrones."

By the time "Game of Thrones" concluded in 2019, a lot of bodies had piled up, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister and her twin and lover Jaime (Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and a whole bunch of other folks unlucky enough to die before the story wrapped up. Now, author George R.R. Martin is threatening more carnage ... though said carnage would require him to ever finish "The Winds of Winter," so I wouldn't necessarily hold your breath.

"I was going to kill more people," Martin said of his intended conclusion in the books (per The Hollywood Reporter), which played out on the small screen courtesy of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "Not the ones they killed [in the show]. They made it more of a happy ending. I don't see a happy ending for Tyrion. His whole arc has been tragic from the first. I was going to have Sansa die, but she's been so appealing in the show, maybe I'll let her live ..."

Wait, what?!

I'll back up a bit. Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark, two massive fan-favorites on both "Game of Thrones" and in Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," played by Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner, respectively, both make it to the end of the TV series. In fact, compared to a lot of the other two characters, they get "happy" endings (more on that in a second). Martin is an author and creator known for his relentless carnage; a popular joke about "Game of Thrones" has always been that you shouldn't bother picking a favorite character because they'll probably just die anyway. Still, knowing that Martin has these two in his sights is ... shocking, to say the least.