10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Horror is the film genre most amenable to budgetary restrictions. There are so many elements of tension and atmosphere that can be built by paring down the production to its bare-bones elements. In fact, plenty of horror movies define their entire aesthetic through the low-rent or grungy atmosphere that can come with shooting on the cheap. In many instances, that aesthetic is its own form of production design, giving horror flicks the transgressive quality directors seek.

The low barrier to entry also makes it a fertile stomping ground for talented, burgeoning filmmakers, who begin their careers by showcasing their fundamentals. This list of great low budget horror movies actually features several movies from filmmakers who would go on to have successful careers, all born of their penny-pinching beginnings. This has continued into the 21st century, with the box office performance of the cheaply produced breakout hit "Obsession." Horror invites the innovation and ingenuity that come with smaller budgets, and this list of the best of the bunch proves that you can make all-time masterpieces for an absolute pittance compared to major studio productions.

These are the 10 best low-budget horror movies, ranked.