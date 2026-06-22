10 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Horror is one of the most steadfast genres in Hollywood. Various trends come and go, and while that applies to horror to a certain degree, scary movies are always in demand whether they're more psychological or go all in on gore. The best part is that they're usually inexpensive to make. Plenty of low budget horror movies have made millions because you don't need a ton of money to create a terrifying monster design or necessarily hire big-name actors.

As long as it's scary, audiences will turn up. But just because something can be made cheaply in Hollywood doesn't mean that always happens. Not everything can be made as cheaply as "Obsession" for $750,000, which went on to make box office history. Even then, you may be shocked to learn that some horror movies have nine-figure budgets.

Was it worth the investment? That's up to entertainment industry accountants to decide. The most expensive horror movies ever made, not adjusted for inflation, are a mixture of riches. With some, you can see where the money went on the big screen. Others may leave you scratching your head a bit, but we'll try to examine why these horror movies budgets got out of control.

Here are the most expensive horror movies of all time.