10 Best Horror Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

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The horror genre is uniquely prone to cult fandom. Movies that have flown under the radar for years are championed by dedicated advocates who won't stop insisting: "You absolutely have to see this overlooked classic." That makes it easy to pull together films for a list of the best horror films no one talks about anymore, and the criteria are even more expansive than cult favorites alone.

We've included studio-blockbuster horror from major directors that have faded from conversation, forgotten films from name-brand horror auteurs, and one nominal sequel that shares nothing with its franchise except a tacked-on title. You'll also find a range of subgenres here that show just how far horror can stretch. Some entries offer simple bumps in the night, but others include the progenitor of the found-footage genre, a tongue-in-cheek slasher satire, and a period-horror western that doubles as a dark comedy about the era of Manifest Destiny.

Horror's umbrella is a wide one, and so much of what shelters under it is still waiting to be rediscovered by a new audience, just like these films (along with those that are long-celebrated, as those found in our list of the 106 best horror movies ever). Here are 10 of the best horror movies that no one talks about anymore.