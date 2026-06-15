George R. R. Martin Had A Valid Criticism Of Marvel's First Avengers Movie

"A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R. R. Martin was a big Marvel Comics reader growing up. Martin even wrote in and had some of his letters published in the back pages of Marvel comic issues. A young Martin was especially wowed by "Avengers" #9, by Stan Lee and artist Don Heck, wherein Wonder Man sacrifices his life to save the Avengers. It's easy to track Martin's love for Wonder Man to how he writes about morally conflicted characters.

While Martin is a lifelong Marvel fan, he has sometimes criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that bring his childhood reading material to live-action. In his contemporary review of 2015's "Ant-Man," Martin lambasted Marvel movie villains as often lazily constructed characters. He also had some complaints about the heroes in 2012's "The Avengers."

Martin's full review of the movie (found on GeekTyrant) is positive, but he deemed Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) wasted compared to the other Avengers.

"Hawkeye is actually one of my favorite Avengers. [...] I missed the dynamic from the comics, where it's Hawkeye who is the cynical smartass (not Iron Man), always in conflict with the super straight guy Captain America. I guess, having capitalized on the undeniable talents of Robert Downey Jr. to create a terrific character in movie Iron Man, they did not feel there was room for a second wise-cracking iconoclast. Fine, but it left Hawkeye without a personality. Or much to do."

Indeed, Hawkeye is a brainwashed puppet of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) for most of the movie. He only joins the team in the action-packed third act, leaving little room to build out his character. Even "Saturday Night Live" mocked Hawkeye, pictured in the image above.