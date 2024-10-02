The Marvel Comic That Profoundly Inspired Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin

The teenage Martin was such a big Marvel fan that he repeatedly wrote fan letters, some of which got published. "Avengers" #12 even included a letter of Martin raving about "Fantastic Four" #32 and "Avengers" #9:

These unearthed letters are one of the key reasons that Marvel's influence on Martin, and this particular story, remains widely discussed. Even so, the fact he was inspired to write the letter at all, and his effusive praise, suggests it's not just retroactively assigning influence.

Here's what happens in the story. The Masters of Evil (Baron Zemo, Amora the Enchantress, and Skurge the Executioner) hatch a new scheme to destroy the Avengers from the inside. They pick Simon Williams, an inventor put out of business by Tony Stark who embezzled from his company to stay afloat. At Zemo's base, Williams is dosed in "ionic rays" that give him super strength. But they will also kill him in one week unless Zemo gives him an antidote. So, Williams is forced to play along with the Masters' plan: pose as costumed superhero "Wonder Man," join the Avengers, and lead the heroes to their doom. But spending time among the Avengers convinces Wonder Man of their goodness, so he helps them defeat Zemo and dies from the ionic ray poisoning. (Like Gandalf, Wonder Man eventually came back and has a long history as an Avengers mainstay.)

A villain who sees the error of his ways and dies to save the heroes is a recurring story beat in Lee's Marvel comics. In "Fantastic Four" #51 — "This Man... This Monster!" — an unnamed, twisted scientist swaps places with the Thing to destroy Reed Richards, only to give his life to save Mr. Fantastic instead. In "X-Men" #16, Sentinel creator Bolivar Trask even dies to destroy the rogue mutant-hunting robots he built.

While discussing Wonder Man's death with "The Sound of Young America," Martin recalled: "It was very heart wrenching [...] I guess I've responded to tragic doomed characters even since high school." At this point, you might be thinking the main lesson Martin learned was the shock value of killing off unexpected characters (e.g. Ned Stark). Martin didn't remember Wonder Man just because he died, though. Speaking to MTV News at WorldCon 2012, Martin explained: "I loved the fact that he was a villain pretending to be a hero [who] became a real hero at the end. That kind of reversal, dealing with themes of betrayal and redemption [...] and you look at my work and you see the fingerprints of something like this all over it."

Indeed you do. Martin doesn't kill his characters willy-nilly (well, not always), he makes you care first. Would Ned's death have been so gut wrenching if we hadn't spent a whole book/season with him as the hero first? Would the Red Wedding have hit the same way without the proper build-up? Would Jon holding a dying Ygritte hurt as much without chapters of their doomed love story? Even more stunningly, Martin can make you care for some despicable people.