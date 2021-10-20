Joss Whedon Wanted Zooey Deschanel To Play The Wasp In An Early Draft Of The Avengers

"The Story of Marvel Studios" is a book littered with behind-the-scenes details about the formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's easy to take the whole shared-universe movie conceit for granted now that it's been done in the MCU, but back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, this was still a relatively new, novel idea. At that time, the concept of having five superhero films cross over into one big team-up remained untested on the big screen. However, that's exactly what "The Avengers" delivered in 2012.

Joss Whedon may be persona non grata in Hollywood right now due to disturbing allegations from several actors who have worked with him as far back as his time as showrunner on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to as recently as his time as fill-in director on "Justice League." Yet Whedon's reputation for writing the stock "strong female character" was still intact when "The Avengers" was coming together, and apparently, this informed early drafts of his script, which centered on the Wasp.

In "The Story of Marvel Studios," producer Jeremy Latcham reiterates some of what we've already heard in the past about the development of "The Avengers." Specifically, that it was going to introduce the Wasp and that the original villain was Zeke Stane, the son of Jeff Bridges' character, Obadiah Stane, from "Iron Man." He also reveals a new tidbit, though, about who Whedon had in mind for the role of Wasp. He explains:

"It was all about The Wasp. He wanted to cast Zooey Deschanel. [Wasp] was the funniest character in the whole movie, and well-written."