Ant Man Series Star Evangeline Lilly Says She Finally Understands Her Character

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" began filming in July, and though it's certainly not Evangeline Lilly's first time playing the titular Wasp, Marvelites may be surprised to learn that she's just now getting to know her character.

Lilly first appeared as Hope Van Dyne in "Ant-Man," before getting her own superhero costume in a mid-credits scene, and then receiving top billing alongside in the sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp." She also showed up in "Avengers: Endgame," and lent her voice to Marvel's animated "What If...?" series this summer, so depending on how you count it, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," is either her third or fourth go-round as the character.

We recently heard that she was behind on her MCU homework, not to mention "Lost." She reportedly still hasn't seen the last three seasons of the show that made her famous.

Lilly praised "WandaVision," however, saying that Wanda Maximoff was the best Marvel had "ever represented a female character." Yet it seems that her own character, Hope, was a mystery to her. She told The Hollywood Reporter:

"Hope is an odd enigma for me. I wish I could say otherwise because I want to honor her; I want to honor every character I ever play. But the truth is that I find it harder to know and understand Hope than any other character I've ever played before."