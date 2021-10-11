Ant-Man 3 Star Evangeline Lilly Is A Bit Behind On Her MCU 'Homework'

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" remains a mystery and given the Marvel reputation for secrets, that's not likely to change any time soon. For now, the closest we can get is a few teases from those who have actually read the script — such as one of the movie's stars herself. Lilly was (unfortunately) very careful not to give away any plot points, but did share her thoughts on the script. She spoke especially highly of "Quantumania" writer Jeff Loveness, telling Collider:

"I think he is phenomenal. I think he's one of the best writers we've ever had. I think he's got an incredible mastery of voice. So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he'd really kind of harnessed each person's unique personality. I just think that it's going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we've done yet."

The "Ant-Man" movies have been comfortably funny thus far — a welcome lightness in the midst of Marvel's darker films. The sequel made for a perfect follow-up to "Avengers: Infinity War," taking a step away from the chaos of the universe ending to watch Hope and Scott kick some low-level villain ass. This time around, they might find a darker enemy in Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Perhaps the only thing we know of "Quantumania" so far is the dangerous adversary they'll be up against, teased earlier this year in "Loki." But other than the chaos he's sure to wreak, Loveness' script sounds well worth getting hyped about. As a writer, he has a long history in comedy, with five "Rick and Morty" episodes under his belt and credits writing for Jimmy Kimmel, the Emmys, and the Academy Awards. He's clearly earned a big fan in Lilly, but the rest of us have quite a wait: "Quantumania" is currently filming in Atlanta, and is expected to debut in 2023.

Of course, even with the "Ant-Man" sequel two years away, we have more than enough Marvel homework to keep ourselves busy.