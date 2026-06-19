10 Best Movies About Wishes, Ranked

No film has taken the trope of wish-fulfillment to its logical — or, rather, theological – extreme like "Bruce Almighty." The 2003 film from frequent Jim Carrey collaborator Tom Shadyac stars the legendary comedy actor as Bruce Nolan, an egotistical TV reporter who can't help but feel like God has it out for him. So, naturally, God (played by a mythically well-cast Morgan Freeman) decides to test Bruce by giving him his nigh-omnipotent power and limitless responsibility for a single week. After all, if God made the world in the seven days, Bruce probably won't be able to destroy it in the same amount of time... right?

"Bruce Almighty" has never been a critical darling (though audiences certainly enjoyed it, as it remains the second-highest grossing film of Carrey's career behind "Sonic the Hedgehog 3"). Its biggest cultural impact is probably its casting of Steve Carell, and the "Daily Show" correspondent used his supporting role as the launch pad for his own prolific career, and later led a standalone sequel titled "Evan Almighty."

But if one cares to look beyond the laughs and dig into what the film actually says about ultimate wish-fulfillment, it has something surprisingly truthful to offer. The God-like power Bruce is granted comes with two key limitations, the most explicit of them being his inability to subvert the free will of another human being. At the same time, Bruce is also constrained by his own selfishness, pettiness, and ingratitude. He can change the minor inconveniences that caused him to initially lash out, force miracles that change what his life looks like, but he can only genuinely change for the better by taking advantage of the quieter, humbler power he always possessed. "Bruce Almighty" makes the simplest (though at times stupidest) argument that our biggest wishes are usually granted by the smallest choices.