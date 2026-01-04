15 Best Rom-Coms Of The 2000s, Ranked

The oldest recorded stories of the human race describe how we came to be. While they often include mythical figures and parables to teach us lessons on how to live our lives, these tales also touch on passion, devotion, and tenderness. Or, in a single word: Love. From Adam and Eve to Isis and Osiris to Layla and Manjun, every culture has volumes about the universal feeling of love. Whether we're talking about finding it, keeping it, or simply reveling in it, who doesn't love a good love story?

Though the mediums have evolved and expanded over the years, we still have plenty of love stories in modern culture. In terms of movies, many will flock to romantic comedies like "It Happened One Night," "When Harry Met Sally," or "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" to get their fix. And though every generation has its own favorites, many out there turn to the 2000s for some of the most memorable rom-coms of all time. To honor them, we've compiled a list of the 15 best offerings from the genre that were released between 2000 and 2009.