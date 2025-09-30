15 Best Movies Set In New York, Ranked

At this point, the history of cinema in the Big Apple is a chicken-or-egg situation: Are movies iconic because they take place in New York City, or is New York City iconic because it features in so many movies? Perhaps it's a little bit of both, since it's one of the most populated cities in the United States and a center-point of east coast culture and the financial world. From the rise of the titular newspaper magnate in Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" to the climactic alien invasion of "The Avengers," New York has been the backdrop for many of cinema's most memorable moments.

Yet, what are the best films ever made that also take place in New York? For the purposes of this ranked list, we're going to consider a few key criteria, not the least of which is the film's unanimous acclaim. However, we also want to consider films that are not only set in New York but helped define (or redfine) the city, the state, or its people for generations to come. Simply put, these are films New Yorkers simply can't fuggehdabout.