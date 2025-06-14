What Happened To The Cast Of When Harry Met Sally...?

Billy Crystal first made a name for himself as a stand up comedian. He had his first breakthrough in television when he appeared on the soap opera parody sitcom "Soap" as Jodie Dallas, who is recognized as the first unambiguously gay character in a TV show. Crystal and director Rob Reiner had a long standing friendship, and the two worked together first on "This Is Spinal Tap," in which Crystal appears as Morty the Mime, and later in "The Princess Bride" as Miracle Max, which Crystal improvised almost every single moment of.

Reiner clearly knew and respected Crystal's comedic chops, but as he was looking to cast the role of Harry, he hesitated to cast Crystal, knowing the role would require serious dramatic moments. If Crystal couldn't live up to those moments, it could jeopardize their long friendship. Eventually Reiner relented and Crystal proved himself more than capable, earning a Golden Globes nomination for his performance.

With this hit under his belt, Crystal would prove himself to be a true showman, hosting the Academy Awards a record nine times from 1990 to 2012. He continued to write, direct and perform in everything from major comedies like "Analyse That" to voice performances in Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and the English dub of Studio Ghibli's "Howl's Moving Castle."

Crystal would also return to Broadway with an adaptation of his film "Mr. Saturday Night," which won him a Tony. Over the years, Crystal has established himself as an elder statesman of entertainment, hosting various awards and eulogizing friends like Robin Williams and Muhammad Ali. In 2023, it was his turn to be honored at the Kennedy Center, where his "When Harry Met Sally..." collaborators Rob Reiner and Meg Ryan were on hand to celebrate his accomplishments.