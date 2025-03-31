Where Was The Godfather Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Many scenes take place on the brightly lit streets of Manhattan. The famed entertainment venue Radio City Music Hall serves as the backdrop for Michael and Kay's sweet date to see "The Bells of St. Mary's." The Art Deco building perfectly anchors the film in the past and captures the whirlwind of innocence and the couple's carefree romance before loyalty to the family ends up tearing them apart.

Michael and Kay are also seen walking past the St. Regis Hotel, where they spend the night. It has an antiquated luxury in its ornate cornices and limestone façade, a stunning example of intricate Beaux-Arts architecture. It is also the setting for Willie Cicci's shave at the barbershop before executing Carmine Cuneo, which is seen in the famed baptism scene.

The baptism scene was filmed at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedra, a striking example of Gothic Revival architecture. Its sharp spires and simple brownstone façade give it a solemn aesthetic — as if every glistening shard of the towering stained glass and vaulted ceilings are looking down in judgment at the hypocrisy of what is taking place inside. While Michael recounces Satan, we witness the gruesome murders that he orchestrated.

The Mietz Building and Fruit Stand on Mott Street, which now belongs in Chinatown, is home to Genco Pura Olive Oil Company, the front for the Corleone family's clandestine operations. Across from the little brick building, Don Corleone is ambushed and shot by the Tattaglia family for refusing to enter the drug trade. Cinematographer Gordon Willis makes the street seem especially dark and grim during the bird's-eye view of Vito's body on the ground, except for the bright oranges spilled next to him.