Freakier Friday Review: Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Still Got It In A Funny, Heartfelt Sequel

Returning to the universe of a beloved movie for a long-anticipated sequel is a tall order, but doing it several decades later puts the pressure on even more: it can be hard to deliver something truly satisfying and not just "fine" because your expectations are low. Just ask "Happy Gilmore 2." But every now and then, the magic that made that original movie so wonderful comes back, and I'm surprised as anyone that "Freakier Friday" has come through with flying colors.

Back in 2003, Disney's "Freaky Friday" was a modern remake of a classic body swap comedy that found Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother/daughter duo struggling to find common ground until a mystical fortune cookie forced them to literally walk in each others' shoes and see how the other half lives. It's arguably the best version of the familiar formula (even Quentin Taraintino loves it), perfectly utilizing the early 2000s rebellious, millennial energy and style against a suburban therapist mother who needs to loosen up and remember what it's like to be young again. Flash forward to 2025, and "Freakier Friday" ups the ante with a four-way body swap.

Tess Coleman (Curtis) is still a working psychologist preparing to head out on her first book tour, and she's even tapping in on that sweet podcasting market. At least that's the medium the movie uses to help catch the audience up on her life, which includes helping her adult daughter Anna (Lohan), now working as a music manager to a major popstar named Ella (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of the spectacular "Never Have I Ever"), as a quasi-co-parent of Anna's similarly rebellious, surfer daughter Harper (Julia Butters, of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"). You see, Anna chose to raise Harper as a single parent, and there's no more backstory than that. Honestly, it's not important to the story, and in reality, it's no one's business but Anna's.

However, Anna's life is about to change pretty drastically when a school rivalry between Harper and a newly emigrated, fashion-inclined, posh British student named Lily (Sophia Hammons) results in a meet-cute with fellow parent Eric (Manny Jacinto of "The Good Place") where the sparks fly flirtatiously, and a six-month courtship leads to a fast engagement and impending marriage that makes Harper and Lily's confrontational relationship that much harder to deal with (not to mention providing a similar urgent framework for the body swap formula to wreak havoc on all over again).