Nostalgia Is Freakier Friday's Secret Weapon, But Not In The Way You'd Think

Gen Z has been a hard problem for marketers to solve for almost half a decade now, as they mostly eschew traditional marketing mainstays like broadcast TV and movie theaters in favor of their favorite streamers and short-form video content. But when Zoomers really latch onto an idea, it can become powerful, just like it was for Millennials and Gen X before them. The most legible youth moment in pop culture right now is the Gen Z discovery of "Y2K" as an aesthetic, and brands all over are scrambling to capitalize on this tiny window of "cool." For "Freakier Friday," the choice to keep the film's style so close to "Freaky Friday" ends up being the movie's secret weapon, almost by accident!

Let's do some clarification here: The "Y2K Aesthetic" is defined by the CARI Institute as a fashion and design movement largely inspired by the 1990s and the decade's imagined future as influenced by the boundless optimism of the early Internet Age. Basically, pastel colors, silver clothing, blobby electronics and transparent technology by way of MTV music video blocks. It's tendrils have gripped the modern advertising space all around us, as our larger culture in the United States tries to speedrun the 2000s at breakneck pace. In essence, Zoomers are drawn to the idea of what the future could have been before it was written in the real world. So, an imagined 2000s stands in for some of the more realistic elements, but the advertising cues really feel on-the-money, and this is crucial for making "Freakier Friday" sing on-screen.

"Freakier Friday" doesn't try to subvert the original film in many ways, and instead, it largely plays the hits and refurbishes some of the rougher moments from the 2003 favorite. (Shout-out to actor Rosalind Chao and how director Nisha Gantara decided to do right by the central Chinese restaurant fortune cookie concept from "Freaky Friday" in the sequel!) One of the sneaky ways the movie accomplishes this is through the costume design for Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and all of their classmates at school.