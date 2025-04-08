Rachel Zegler's Very Funny 2024 Sci-Fi Flop Is Finally Finding Fans On Max

"Y2K" isn't as bad as its 42% Rotten Tomatoes score would have you believe. Still, you should probably be aware of what critics have said about Kyle Mooney's disaster comedy before joining the Max crowds. Writing for RogerEbert.com, Clint Worthington surmised that Mooney and his co-writer Evan Winter were concerned with "pin[ing] nostalgically" for the past more than anything else, and claimed the result was uninteresting. That sentiment was echoed by Brianna Zigler of the AV Club, who wrote, "'Y2K' comes across as the result of the most banal instincts of an artist who fell victim to nostalgia trends of his own: trying to recapture something that worked in the past instead of trying something new."

Advertisement

Calum Marsh at the New York Times was, however, more complimentary, writing, "The carnage of consumer goods is nasty, gory and cruel, with a darkly comic mean streak that recalls Joe Dante's 'Gremlins.'" If we're going to draw comparisons, that's a pretty good one. /Film's own Jacob Hall was similarly taken by the film and praised its director, who also appears in the film as a stoner video store worker named Garrett. "When Mooney is in joke mode," writes Hall, "sprinting from gag to gag without room to breathe, 'Y2K' is a great time at the movies: a midnight movie in the truest sense of the word."

Whatever you think of the movie, it seems it's finally getting the audience it deserves, or at least an audience beyond the few who saw it at the theater. In order to hold on to the top spot, though, "Y2K" will have to keep viewers' attention away from "In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni," which recounts the apparently endlessly fascinating "It Ends with Us" drama involving Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Ryan Reynolds. Still, that documentary has been in the charts for five days now, and "Y2K" is just getting started.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, Hugh Grant's brilliant 2024 horror film "Heretic," which is also from A24, is holding strong in the Max charts after an incredible 29 days. It isn't going to topple "Y2K," but that's a pretty impressive run for an A24 horror movie that fared much better than Mooney's film — not that the former "SNL" star cares. Mooney just released his brilliant album "The Real Me," which is funnier than pretty much anything else you've seen or heard recently. He also dropped a promotional film alongside the album, which is worth a watch if you're not quite ready to join the Max subscribers and give "Y2K" a go (which, again, you should).