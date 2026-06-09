This Upcoming Liminal Horror Video Game Proves Backrooms Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Hollywood is infamously obsessed with leveraging our collective nostalgia with established IP, and "Farsight" might be the most simple distillation of that approach: a film based solely on our recognition of a single image. Yet, there's so much to explore when viewing this one eye exam picture through the lens of liminal horror. That might be why liminal space creators have used it for so long, why the developers behind "Farsight" saw fit to create an entire game based on it, and why Hollywood should take note.

The official "Farsight" website explains how players will find themselves "trapped inside the world of an eye exam machine," and challenged to find their way "through eerie liminal spaces and uncover the truth to find a way back home." In the game, a release date for which is yet to be confirmed, players take on the role of a young boy named Noah, whose trip to the optometrist "spirals into something far stranger." "When the exam begins, the eye clinic disappears," reads the official synopsis, "leaving vast fields under a pale sky and a hot air balloon. Distant figures watch from the horizon. Somewhere, a safe house beckons its windows warm and inviting."

Kane Parsons' skin crawling liminal nightmare "Backrooms" was the quintessential liminal horror film simply due to the IP having been one of the cornerstones of the genre for years. But as films like 2023's "Skinamarink," and one of 2024's best horror movies "I Saw the TV Glow" have demonstrated, there is a growing appetite for not only liminal horror but films that take their cues from online aesthetics more generally — and the eye exam image is a fixture of those very aesthetics.