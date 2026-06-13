10 Best Family Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore
Family movie night is a time-honored tradition. Of course, it isn't always easy to pick the feature film for the evening's festivities. "Back to the Future," "Star Wars" and "Ghostbusters" are certainly some of the best family movies ever, but only when the youngest members of the family reach the appropriate age to watch them. On the other end of the spectrum, "Encanto," "Moana," and "Coco" contain messages that the older generations could benefit from hearing again, but they're not always open to hearing them from beloved animated characters. Then there are seasonal offerings like "Elf," "Home Alone," and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," which aren't exactly ideal all year round (unless you want them to be).
So what happens when the usual suspects (and most definitely not "The Usual Suspects") don't fit the bill for your family's cinematic adventure? There is seemingly an endless list of films streaming on various services. With all that on top of your personal collection, it can be daunting to navigate through all the choices and find something that's a good fit for the whole family.
In an effort to make family movie night a little bit easier, we have compiled a list of movies that could be the perfect fit. While all of these films certainly have their fans, it almost feels like they've been overshadowed by more popular family fare. Let's be honest, it's hard to shine when "The Lion King," "Frozen," and "K-Pop Demon Hunters" overtake the mainstream. But even though nobody really talks about these movies anymore, we're here to happily remind everyone that they're still here and still have something to offer to an audience of all ages.
Here are the 10 best family movies nobody talks about anymore.
Thumbelina
Throughout the 1970s, animation legend Don Bluth shaped the films of the Walt Disney Company. From "Robin Hood" to "The Rescuers" to "Pete's Dragon," Bluth worked on stories that didn't talk down to his young audience and always featured a hearty helping of danger and adventure mixed in with the heartfelt messages and moments that the Mouse House is known for. However, after creative differences during "The Fox and the Hound," Bluth branched out on his own throughout the 1980s and 1990s to create animated classics like "The Land Before Time," "The Pebble and the Penguin," and "Anastasia" with Steven Spielberg's Amblimation and 20th Century Fox.
One movie that tends to get forgotten about from Bluth's filmography is "Thumbelina." Inspired by the 1952 film "Hans Christian Anderson," he decided to adapt the prolific fairytale writer's story about a tiny girl who goes on huge adventures. The result was the 1994 animated musical written, directed, and produced by Bluth starring Jodi Benson (who is best known as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid"), Gilbert Gottfried (who played the beloved Disney sidekick Iago from "Aladdin"), comedy icon Carol Channing, and international pop culture figure Charo. It also featured music by Barry Manilow and William Ross that rivaled Alan Menken's work at the time. Seriously, Thumbelina and Prince Cornelius' duet "Let Me Be Your Wings" is such a banger, but it's definitely slept on
This movie is perfect for families that love Disney. It definitely captures the same whimsical princess vibe as the company's renaissance releases. Also, since it clocks in at under 90 minutes, it's great for younger kids that may not want to sit in one place for too long.
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
If we were to discuss a Disney movie featuring a magical woman who helps improve the lives of British children by bringing them on an adventure across England, you would know what movie this is, right? It's the one that's filled with ground-breaking hybrid technology that mixes live-action performances with animation. Surely, you'd recognize the memorable songs written by the legendary Sherman Brothers and sung by a beloved icon of stage and screen. Obviously, we're talking about "Bedknobs and Broomsticks."
Yes, this sounds incredibly similar to "Mary Poppins." That's why the adaptation of English author Mary Norton's work was shelved in favor of the practically perfect nanny in the early 1960s. However, the project was revived in 1969 and won an Academy Award for Best Special Visual Effects once it was released in 1971. David Tomlinson even has a role in both films.
The major difference between the two movies is the central antagonists. In "Mary Poppins," Julie Andrews' titular character helps the Banks family against capitalism, which almost consumes their father and keeps him from seeing the important things in life, such as flying a kite in the park with your children or helping others in need. In "Bedknobs and Broomsticks," as three orphaned siblings come into her care, Angela Lansbury's Miss Eglantine Price is learning to become a witch by mail in order to help the British army fight Nazis.
Despite having delightfully catchy songs from the Shermans and impeccable animation, there's a great lesson to be learned from this one that is applicable for all ages: No matter how big or small the effort, always fight Nazis.
We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story
Who doesn't love dinosaurs? Some dinosaur phases may not last as long as others, but there's at least a mild fascination at one point or another. With that in mind, "We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story" could be the right pick to help remember that time in your life or add fuel to the fire for a young person who's just discovered their prehistoric period.
Loosely based on the 1987 children's book by Hudson Talbott, the movie follows four dinosaurs — Rex the Tyrannosaurus, a Pterodactyl named Elsa, Woog the Triceratops, and a Parasaurolophus named Dweeb — who are transported from the mesozoic era to modern day New York City to appear at the Museum of Natural History. However, they find themselves as featured attractions in a horrific circus that aims to scare kids instead of entertain them.
The film was distributed by Universal Pictures, produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, and came out a few months after the original "Jurassic Park" in 1993, so it was advertised as a more kid-friendly cinematic experience featuring dinosaurs. However, as fun as the Thanksgiving Day Parade scene is, the circus scenes can be pretty scary for younger kids. If your child has graduated from "The Land Before Time" but isn't quite ready for "Jurassic Park" yet, then "We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story" is an excellent middle ground. As for the rest of the family, they should enjoy the fantastic animation and the incredible voice cast that includes John Goodman, Martin Short, Charles Fleischer (who also voices Roger Rabbit), legendary news anchor Walter Cronkite, and iconic chef Julia Child.
Quest For Camelot
Fans of vaguely religious adult contemporary music still talk about Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's powerful ballad "The Prayer." The part-English, part-Italian duet has been a mainstay of choir concerts, memorial services, and holiday gatherings since the performers included it on their late 1990s albums. But before that, renowned songwriters David Foster and Carole Bayer Sager wrote the tune for the animated Warner Bros. musical titled "Quest For Camelot."
The film starring Jessalyn Gilsig, Cary Elwes, Gary Oldman, Eric Idle, and Don Rickles expands on Arthurian lore long after the days of the Round Table by introducing Kayley, an adventurous young woman whose dream is to become a knight of Camelot like her father. When she learns of the evil Sir Ruber's plot to locate a lost Excalibur in the Forbidden Forest and usurp the kingdom from King Arthur, she enlists the help of Merlin's pet falcon, a blind hermit/stable boy, and a two-headed dragon to help her find the sword first and prevent an age of darkness from descending upon their home.
Despite flopping at the box office, "Quest for Camelot" is a wholesome fantasy adventure that builds upon classic mythology. While it isn't at the level of Disney Renaissance films from that time like "Hercules" or "Mulan," it's still a lot of fun. Aside from "The Prayer," other songs such as "I Stand Alone" and "Looking Through Your Eyes" are quite charming and accented nicely by impressive animation. It may be a relatively straightforward fairytale, but it plays with the traditional formula enough to offer a unique twist on the material that you don't see all the time.
Mousehunt
Gore Verbinski is best known for his blockbuster films. He directed the first three installments of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, the English remake of "The Ring," and the intricate sci-fi comedy "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die." However, many would probably be surprised to recall that his directorial debut was a slapstick comedy starring Nathan Lane and Lee Evans called "MouseHunt."
Prior to this film, Verbinski was best known for his commercial work, including the Budweiser Frogs campaign from 1995. Steven Spielberg handpicked him to work with writer Adam Rifkin for this DreamWorks Pictures production, so the director went from working with frogs to mice. Although, after taking inspiration from Terry Gilliam and the Coen Brothers, the duo set out to deliver something truly unhinged.
"MouseHunt" follows two brothers as they intend to sell the mansion they inherited from their father. They are then confronted by a mouse who makes any attempt to fix up the house difficult for the duo. Throughout their exploits with the mouse, Lane and Evans' Ernie and Lars continue in the tradition of comedic duos such as Laurel and Hardy or Abbott and Costello. They get outwitted at every turn and their physical comedy is like a cartoon come to life.
As kids marvel at these crazed adult men getting bested by a rodent "Home Alone"-style, the grown-ups can appreciate the cinematography, the comedic timing, and the oddball dark humor. The stakes may be low here, but the enjoyment levels of "MouseHunt" are sky high. Plus, Christopher Walken's brief role as the exterminator and Alan Silvestri's score are most welcome high points amidst all the bonkers action.
James and the Giant Peach
Since graduating from CalArts in 1977, Henry Selick has been a champion for stop-motion animation. Following his time at the Walt Disney Company, where he would collaborate with Tim Burton on "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the filmmaker dabbled in live-action before working with Wes Anderson on "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and briefly on "Fantastic Mr. Fox," before leaving the project in favor of Laika. While there, he would set the bar for the independent animation studio with "Coraline" in 2009, the best stop-motion animated film ever. Although, many people forget about the other film that he directed at Disney, "James and the Giant Peach."
One of the many shows and movies based on the work of celebrated children's author Roald Dahl, Selick's film based on the 1961 novel combines live-action and stop-motion to deliver haunting yet dynamic visuals of anthropomorphic invertebrates typically found in a garden. This ragtag crew of Mr. Grasshopper, Mr. Centipede, Ms. Spider, Mr. Earthworm, Mrs. Ladybug, and Mrs. Glowworm join the titular James as he flies a peach (with the help of a flock of seagulls) to New York City to visit the Empire State Building. Along the way, they have to contend with a giant mechanical shark, undead pirates, and a killer rhino before arriving at their final destination.
Featuring songs by Randy Newman, "James and the Giant Peach" tows the line of magical and macabre. Despite the slightly unsettling visuals (much like Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie), there is a warm message about found family and finding peace. It's also a great reminder to the whole family that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.
An American Tail
After it was released in 1986, Don Bluth's "An American Tail" was seemingly everywhere. Fievel Mousekewitz acted as the mascot for Steven Spielberg's Amblimation, the spokesperson for UNICEF, and the basis for two Universal Studios theme park attractions. While you can still occasionally catch the character at meet and greets in Hollywood and Orlando parks, this franchise has practically disappeared from the rotation of classic films to show kids these days. However, that doesn't mean that it should be overlooked.
In the movie, the Mousekewitz family flees the Russian Empire to get away from the rampant anti-semitism. They set sail from Germany to New York City to find a better life, but at some point during their journey, the family's youngest child Fievel gets separated from them and gets washed overboard. Thankfully, he still makes it to New York in a bottle but must try to find his little family in the Big Apple while also dealing with cat gangs, rat conmen, and life-threatening fire.
Though this may all sound pretty heavy, "An American Tail" does a great job of depicting the struggles of immigrants in a way that children can understand. It also helps that the animation is gorgeous, the songs are heart-wrenching (specifically the award-winning "Somewhere Out There"), and the voice cast that includes Dom DeLuise, Christopher Plummer, and Madeline Kahn delivers excellent performances. Considering the struggles that immigrants continue to go through today, it might help if more people actually did talk about this film again along with other classic kids movies from the 1980s.
The Brave Little Toaster
Well before Pixar tugged at our collective heartstrings by giving feelings to toys, monsters, cars, and even feelings in their beloved movies, members of the original team that would start that studio worked on "The Brave Little Toaster." In this 1987 film, five outdated household appliances — a toaster, a lamp, an electric blanket, a radio, and a vacuum cleaner — embark on an adventure to the city to find their owner after they learn that the vacation cabin where they live is being sold.
On this odyssey to reunite with Rob, AKA The Master, they essentially go through a series of trials and tribulations as traumatizing as the climax of "Toy Story 3." From hurricanes to waterfalls to quicksand to a maniacal electromagnet at the junkyard, these appliances go through hell and back in what can arguably be considered one of the scariest kids movies ever made. Although, adults may find it equally unsettling when they're forced to confront the fear of being abandoned or bringing literal and metaphorical things from your past into the future with you.
"The Brave Little Toaster" is a film that grows up with its audience. When you watch it at a young age, you can see different ways to be brave during a thrilling adventure. But as you grow, you might connect with the characters in a different way that makes you take a walk down memory lane with your own appliances or important people who have come and gone in your life.
If you love Disney movies but want a little bit of an edge, this could be exactly the right pick for your family movie night.
The Pagemaster
To quote a precocious aardvark from PBS, "Having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card." But when you're afraid to take chances even in the fictional stories that you consume, that could hinder the fun just a little bit. Luckily, for Macaulay Culkin's calculated and cautious Richard Tyler in "The Pagemaster," getting lost in/with a few good books is just the thing he needs to expand his horizons.
After getting stuck in a terrible storm, Richard seeks shelter in his local library. After signing up for a library card, he meets three interesting new friends who happen to be books come to life. With the help of Fantasy, Adventure, and Horror (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart, and Frank Welker), Richard tries to find his way to the exit. However, classic literary characters such as Dr. Jekyll, Captain Ahab, and Long John Silver have other plans.
I understand the irony of watching a movie about how exciting reading can be, but "The Pagemaster" is incredible imagination fuel. This hybrid live-action/animated project is exciting, unexpected, and thrilling, just like the best offerings from the library. During a time in history where AI summaries, short form video content, and fake news is dominating our feeds, this movie can be a great reminder to take chances and actually look a little bit closer at the stories you're reading. At the same time, this movie also very loudly and proudly proclaims the importance of libraries in our communities. If more people start talking about this film again, then maybe we can get these temples of knowledge the proper funding that they need to survive.
Small Soldiers
As if filmmaker Joe Dante didn't terrorize audiences enough with "Gremlins" (in the best way), he returned to theaters in 1998 with "Small Soldiers," a film that explores what could happen if a war-obsessed public is given toys that have the ability to start an all-out war on their own... on both each other and the consumers that buy them.
In the movie, a company that specializes in defense contracting acquires a toy company and attempts to create a toy line that could play along with the customers. This line features a wave of soldiers called the Commando Elite and a wave of friendly monsters known as Gorgonites. While they work as designed, they work too well thanks to the military grade microprocessors contained within the toys. In the end, it's up to teenager Alan Abernathy and his toy store-owning family to stop the killer Commandos from tearing their town apart over a fictional war that's part of their programming.
The idea of your toys coming to life and causing potential harm to you and your family can be a nightmare-inducing thought to deal with during family movie night. In Dante's hands though, he veers more towards a fun (albeit stressful) adventure featuring a young Kirsten Dunst, the late, great Phil Hartman, and a murderer's row of top tier voice talent including Frank Langella, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Cummings, Ernest Borgnine, and more. Whether you're an actually child or just a child at heart, "Small Soldiers" might just have you wanting to play with your toys all over again.