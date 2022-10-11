Bedknobs And Broomsticks Let Angela Lansbury Give One Of The Most Enjoyable Performances Of All Time

There are images from "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" that have been burned deep into the recesses of my brain since I was a child, and among them is Miss Price finally receiving her new broom and trying to figure out how to fly on it. The idea of witches as regular people who learned the craft and could become excited about their successes was the greatest idea I could think of. Anyone could be a witch, and Miss Price was the ideal: forging friendships with foster children, exploring strange new worlds on a freaking flying bed, and even defeating Nazis.

The one thing that "Mary Poppins" has on "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" is the songs, because unfortunately most of the songs in the latter are totally forgettable. The one that isn't, however, is a bolt of pure joy created through Lansbury's performance. She's trying to learn how to bring objects to life so she can have the fake soldiers at the local museum fight the Nazis, but she needs a bit of help from the kids and a song. As she sings "Substitutiary Locomotion," a pair of shoes come to life and begin dancing. It's so much fun and her singing is goosebump-giving despite being a silly little song about bringing objects to life.

At the end of "Bedknobs and Broomsticks," Miss Price hints to the children that there are more adventures in store for them and the magical flying bed, and it's really a shame we never got sequels or a television spin-off, because I could watch a hundred hours of Angela Lansbury, amateur witch. If you haven't seen this odd little gem or haven't seen it in a while, go check it out on Disney+.