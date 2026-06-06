Anthony Head Reprised His Role As Giles For This 2023 Buffy Spin-Off Project

2026 has been an absolutely brutal year for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fans. Hulu passed on the pilot for sequel series "Buffy: New Sunnydale" back in March, and about a week later, Nicholas Brendon (Xander in all seven "Buffy" seasons) died aged 54. Sadly, another "Buffy" cast member has joined him: Anthony Head, who played Buffy's British "Watcher" Rupert Giles, has died at age 72. Glowing memorials from Head's former castmates followed, including Buffy herself Sarah Michelle Gellar.

One of Head's later roles was Alfred Pennyworth in the animated film "Batman: Gotham by Gaslight." It was fitting casting, because what Alfred is to Batman, Giles was to Buffy. He was her father in all but name, and kept her grounded as they fought monsters and ghouls together. As funny as Giles was with his piercing British wit, it's the honest moments between him and Buffy that have stayed with me the most. What "Buffy" fan hasn't had their heartstrings pulled by Giles' speech to his slayer protege at the end of "Lie To Me"? The only comfort he can offer is to, well, lie that good always vanquishes evil.

The last time that Head played Giles onscreen was in the "Buffy" series finale, "Chosen," in 2003. But what some "Buffy" fans may not know is that he returned to the role one last time in voiceover. See: "Slayers," a 2023 audio drama co-written by "Buffy" cast member Amber Benson (Tara Maclay) and novelist Christopher Golden. Benson also acted in the series, and returning alongside her were Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), James Marsters (Spike), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Juliette Landau (Drusilla), and Head as Giles.