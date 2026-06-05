Anthony Head, Beloved Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star, Dead At 72

Anthony Head, the British actor best known for playing the "watcher" Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the sleazy Rupert Mannion on "Ted Lasso," has passed away at the age of 72. Head's death was confirmed by the BBC, and a statement provided by family revealed he died "peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family."

A versatile actor best known for his television work in both the United States and the United Kingdom, Head's career spans decades and saw him taking on characters of all backgrounds, from sniveling villains to courageous heroes. But to millions of TV fans, he'll always be Giles, the high school librarian who guided Buffy Summers on her quest to save the world from the vampire hordes, crafting one of pop culture's most legendary mentor figures in the process.

Born in 1954 in Camden Town, London, UK, Head got his start on the stage and as a singer and musician, experience that served him well when he took on the role of Frank N. Furter in the 1990 West End revival of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

However, it was the role of Rupert Giles, the "watcher" assigned to guide a teenage vampire slayer in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," that defined his legacy. Head joined the show with its first episode in 1997 and remained through season 6, making guest appearances in the seventh and final season.