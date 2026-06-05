Anthony Head, Beloved Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star, Dead At 72
Anthony Head, the British actor best known for playing the "watcher" Rupert Giles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the sleazy Rupert Mannion on "Ted Lasso," has passed away at the age of 72. Head's death was confirmed by the BBC, and a statement provided by family revealed he died "peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family."
A versatile actor best known for his television work in both the United States and the United Kingdom, Head's career spans decades and saw him taking on characters of all backgrounds, from sniveling villains to courageous heroes. But to millions of TV fans, he'll always be Giles, the high school librarian who guided Buffy Summers on her quest to save the world from the vampire hordes, crafting one of pop culture's most legendary mentor figures in the process.
Born in 1954 in Camden Town, London, UK, Head got his start on the stage and as a singer and musician, experience that served him well when he took on the role of Frank N. Furter in the 1990 West End revival of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
However, it was the role of Rupert Giles, the "watcher" assigned to guide a teenage vampire slayer in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," that defined his legacy. Head joined the show with its first episode in 1997 and remained through season 6, making guest appearances in the seventh and final season.
Anthony Head played a brilliant mentor – and so much more
Giles, stuffy and wise and kind and often so disarmingly funny, is often, and rightfully, considered to be one of the great surrogate father figures in pop culture history. It's literally impossible to imagine the show without him, and Head's ability to shift between professorial monster hunter and bumbling goofball and gentle teacher at a moment's notice is a staggering feat of acting that impresses as much now as it did in the '90s.
After "Buffy," Head was a continuous presence on television, especially the U.K., where he appeared on everything from "Little Britain" to "Doctor Who." In 2008, he joined the TV series "Merlin," playing King Uther Pendragon. Movie fans may remember him from "Repo! The Genetic Opera," a gory horror musical where he was allowed to combine his flair for genre with his killer singing voice.
More recently, Head played the key role of Rupert Mannion on the Apple TV sitcom "Ted Lasso," giving the kind-natured show one of its rare villains (and doing so with aplomb). He even returned to the role of Giles one final time, playing the beloved watcher in the Audible audio series "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story."
Head is survived by his daughters, Emily and Daisy, who said in their official statement: "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."