Anthony Head Played Batman's Most Trusted Ally In A Movie Based On A Classic DC Comic

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The world had to say goodbye to a beloved actor recently. Anthony Head, of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Ted Lasso Fame," passed away at 72. He will forever be remembered by genre fans of a certain age as Rupert Giles from "Buffy," but the man had a long, fruitful, and varied career. Head even had the opportunity to put his stamp on a legendary DC Comics character in an animated adaptation of a truly classic "Batman" tale.

2018's "Batman: Gotham By Gaslight" pits the Dark Knight against Jack the Ripper in a reimagined version of Gotham City in the 19th century. Directed by Sam Liu with a script by Jim Krieg, it's based on the 1989 graphic novel of the same name by writer Brian Augustyn with art by Mike Mignola, who would later go on to create "Hellboy."

The movie takes place at the turn of the century as Gotham City prepares to host a World's Fair at the dawn of America's industrial revolution. However, as the city showcases its technological achievements, a violent killer stalks the streets. Commissioner James Gordon (Scott Patterson) struggles to calm the people's fears regarding Jack the Ripper. Meanwhile, Batman (Bruce Greenwood) launches an investigation into the killings, with the aid of Selina Kyle (Jennifer Carpenter). In it, Head voiced Batman's trusted ally and butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

"Gotham By Gaslight" is very important in DC Comics history as it has the distinction of being the publisher's first-ever Elseworlds tale. These stories take place outside of the main DC Comics continuity, providing alternate versions of these character's histories, allowing for all sorts of tales to be told. Not unlike Marvel's "What If...?" which inspired an animated series that ran for three seasons.