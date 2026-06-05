Anthony Head Played Batman's Most Trusted Ally In A Movie Based On A Classic DC Comic
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The world had to say goodbye to a beloved actor recently. Anthony Head, of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Ted Lasso Fame," passed away at 72. He will forever be remembered by genre fans of a certain age as Rupert Giles from "Buffy," but the man had a long, fruitful, and varied career. Head even had the opportunity to put his stamp on a legendary DC Comics character in an animated adaptation of a truly classic "Batman" tale.
2018's "Batman: Gotham By Gaslight" pits the Dark Knight against Jack the Ripper in a reimagined version of Gotham City in the 19th century. Directed by Sam Liu with a script by Jim Krieg, it's based on the 1989 graphic novel of the same name by writer Brian Augustyn with art by Mike Mignola, who would later go on to create "Hellboy."
The movie takes place at the turn of the century as Gotham City prepares to host a World's Fair at the dawn of America's industrial revolution. However, as the city showcases its technological achievements, a violent killer stalks the streets. Commissioner James Gordon (Scott Patterson) struggles to calm the people's fears regarding Jack the Ripper. Meanwhile, Batman (Bruce Greenwood) launches an investigation into the killings, with the aid of Selina Kyle (Jennifer Carpenter). In it, Head voiced Batman's trusted ally and butler, Alfred Pennyworth.
"Gotham By Gaslight" is very important in DC Comics history as it has the distinction of being the publisher's first-ever Elseworlds tale. These stories take place outside of the main DC Comics continuity, providing alternate versions of these character's histories, allowing for all sorts of tales to be told. Not unlike Marvel's "What If...?" which inspired an animated series that ran for three seasons.
Gotham by Gaslight is a wholly unique Batman story
The comic itself isn't just important, it's deeply compelling. One can read "Gotham By Gaslight" unencumbered by years of "Batman" history. It's a very imaginative, standalone story that imagines DC's greatest detective going toe-to-toe with one of history's most infamous serial killers. Jack the Ripper is oddly a very fitting foe for the Caped Crusader.
As for the movie, it's often regarded as one of the best "Batman" animated movies, of which there are plenty to choose from. It's up there with the likes of "Mask of the Phantasm" and "The LEGO Batman Movie," which is good company to be in. That is in no small part thanks to the stellar voice cast that Warner Bros. and DC assembled to bring this story to life, led by Bruce Greenwood as Batman.
Greenwood has voiced the character many times in the past, including in "Young Justice" and "Batman: Under the Red Hood," one of the best DC animated movies of any kind. But Batman is only as good as his supporting cast and Anthony Head was there as a key part of the supporting cast for Bruce Wayne as Alfred. In the absence of his real parents, Alfred was a father figure to Bruce, in addition to a wholly supportive sidekick.
Head was very well suited to the role. It's just a shame he only got to do it once.
You can grab "Batman: Gotham By Gaslight" on Blu-ray from Amazon.